Oprah participates in WBTV’s Community Conversation: A Healthy Mind, Body, & Soul

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Oprah Winfrey is coming to Charlotte in January for Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour, “Your Life in Focus.” This is her first national arena tour in five years.
Weight Watchers Reimagined (WW) is presenting the tour. Oprah wants the year 2020 to be a moment for people. She wants the new year to offer a renewal and a celebration of what individuals are meant to be in this life and to move forward.
Before Oprah’s January visit, she participated in WBTV’s Community Conversation: A Healthy Mind, Body, and Soul. The conversation aired Thursday October 24. Oprah told WBTV’s Dedrick Russell for some people acquiring and maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul comes with time.
“The more mature you become the more vital you understand that information,” Oprah said. “That taking care of yourself - mind, body, and spirit - is what makes the difference between true success like being healthy and being able to function. Having a vibrant mind and being able to be mobile - being able to stay connected - that is everything.”
We asked Oprah why some struggle to maintain wellness, especially when it comes to their body. The global media leader simply responded that the biscuits are good in the south. She believes everything should be done in moderation.
“It’s all things in balance,” Oprah said. “So I think one of the reasons why we wanted to do this tour is to bring that message home to people - in such a way that it’s not about being skinny - because healthy is the new skinny. It is what is healthy for you. What works for your body. What works for your lifestyle. More than ever now we are trying to let people understand the message that WW is all about lifestyle.”
Oprah believes this is a good time to bring people together to talk about the highs and the lows of their individual wellness journey. She believes people should be the first ones to start the wellness journey before tackling other people’s problems.
“Starting with yourself first, getting your mind right, your spirit right - is the first step to any kind of balance," Oprah said. "Wellness, wholeness and fulfillment - you cannot move forward taking care of everybody else in the world, if you have not done it for yourself first... women in particular think that that’s selfish. Oh my God... it is the truth. If you don’t give yourself time for yourself - you eventually run out of gas.”
This tour also announced a healthier church challenge to uplift women’s health. Churches will enter to be part of this program. It will be a 12-week pilot program designed to empower participants with weekly coaching and science-based health education.
