NC’s first Continuous Flow Intersection causes constant confusion, NCDOT keeps message boards up to guide drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Continuous Flow Intersection in West Charlotte is the first of its kind in the state. It’s been up and running for a week now, and it’s supposed to make traffic flow better.
There still some kinks to be worked out at Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Brookshire Blvd. intersection. The traffic light there goes out every so often and city crews are working to fix that.
Sometimes change is good. Erin Matthews who drives through the area to get to school surely thinks so.
“It’s been great,” said Matthews.
She’s become a fan of the Continuous Flow Intersection. Matthews says she sees a big difference in the number of brake lights in front of her because there aren’t any.
“I love it now,” Matthews confirmed.
NCDOT updated the intersection to cut down on travel time and traffic, but not everyone is happy.
Yulie Kolesny is one driver who gives the project a big thumbs down.
“We’re hoping for the best. We’re hoping that it’s really going to make a difference,” said Kolesny.
Some drivers shared their experience on Twitter showing just how strong the learning curve can be.
Matthews was also one of those confused people, but the second time was a charm.
Matthews says she drove through the intersection twice because she missed her turn on the first try.
“Yes, I did. Unfortunately, it was a lesson learned, but you know it happens,” Matthews said as she laughed.
The big difference between your average four-way intersection at a traffic light and the new design is the flow. Drivers pull up to a traffic light, but those turning left will be separated by drivers staying straight. The drivers turning left will now be guided by a traffic light instead of trying to turn when they feel it’s safe.
Electronic signs and traffic barriers are still up to help drivers get the hang of it.
So far, there’s only been one reported crash since the CFI has opened.
Some drivers told WBTV they were concerned about the timing of the lights being off at the intersection. NCDOT says it’s the city who controls the signals and they’re also working on it.
In the meantime, they want you to be extra cautious when passing through.
