Mother of three now clean after 7 weeks of treatment, sets sights on future

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother of three is 47-days sober now after eight years of addiction.
Rebecca Fraley, 26, is currently saying at Sojourner Sober Living Facility, a comprehensive alcohol and drug addiction treatment center in Hamilton. She checked in to the facility after a heartbreaking moment with her daughter.
“My seven-year-old daughter looked at me and said, ‘Mom, what is wrong with you?’” Fraley recalls. “It broke my heart.”
Her addiction began almost a decade ago, she explains, when her son’s father passed away.
“I was lost,” she says. “It was drugs, drugs, drugs. That was all I wanted.”
Fraley dabbled in ‘smaller’ drugs at first, but then turned to ‘hard-core’ offerings like meth and opioids.
With three kids and a spiraling addiction, she says, life was hard.
This shows Fraley when she didn’t have a consistent place to lay her head at night and was living with only the threadbare clothes on her back.
“It was a disaster,” she says. “I was lost. I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t have any support. I was lost in a world of addiction. I was alone.”
Fast forward to September of this year, when Fraley reached out to folks in Middletown for help getting into rehab.
They did just that.
Now she’s nearly seven weeks clean, and she says she’s feeling better than she’s ever felt before.
“I can’t even explain it,” she says. “It’s amazing, amazing!”
Fraley has her eyes set on the future too, one where she might be able to counsel those experiencing addiction just as she did.
Still, it all comes back to her kids.
“They’re just my world,” Fraley says. “I’m so glad I had a second chance at life. They deserve their mom.”
