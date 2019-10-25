Microsoft is expanding in Charlotte. How does our tech market compare to other cities?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Vi Lyles and other local officials announced Friday that Microsoft will expand its Charlotte campus for a total investment of $23 million that will bring 430 new jobs.
The jobs will pay an average of about $98,000 a year.
The announcement was made at the uptown office of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
“I think we all ought to applaud for that," Mayor Vi Lyles said after the announcement.
It means more high paying opportunities, but it also means the Queen City must deliver.
“We continue to bring these jobs to our state,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Employers are concerned about having the qualified people to fill them.”
Microsoft joins the list of companies recently choosing Charlotte to grow its footprint.
“We’ve changed the model on how we go after these corporate expansions, corporate recruitments,” City Council member Larken Egleston said. “And I think the people we’ve got at the helm of those discussions are now delivering.”
Research at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance proves the city’s momentum.
“We’ve grown twice as fast as the national average when it comes to tech talent in the last five years,” CRBA VP of Research Chuck McShane said.
In 2013, Charlotte had more than 36,000 tech jobs and by 2018 more than 50,000, which is a 37% increase.
By comparison, the job market in Raleigh-Durham grew by 21% in the last five years.
Nashville grew by 27%.
Charlotte is about on pace with the city of Austin which had 38% growth.
An announcement like this propels future success.
“When people see that a brand like Microsoft is investing in Charlotte, they take note of that," Microsoft Charlotte Campus Director Reggie Isaac said.
Isaac has not yet announced when they will break ground on the expansion.
