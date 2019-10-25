Microsoft to invest $23 million in Charlotte campus, creating over 400 high-paying jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Hannah Smoot and Danielle Chemtob/Charlotte Observer) - Gov. Roy Cooper and local officials announced Friday that Microsoft will expand its Charlotte campus for a total investment of $23 million that will bring 430 new jobs.
The jobs will pay an average of about $98,000 a year.
The announcement was made at the uptown office of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
This is the latest in a series of big job announcements for Charlotte. Other recent ones include online mortgage lender Better.com and customer service company Chime Solutions.
In September, Better.com announced it has opened a Charlotte office and planned to hire 1,000 people. Chime Solutions announced later that month that it would bring 1,000 jobs to Charlotte by the end of next year.
And hundreds of Charlotte employees started work in early September at Amazon’s first robotics fulfillment center in North Carolina. The retail company said it plans to have 1,500 full-time employees at the facility by the holiday shopping season.
