First Alert: Rain returns Saturday night and Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure that has dominated our weather over the past few days is moving out to sea and will soon be replaced by stormy low pressure headed our way from the Gulf Coast region.
Even with more cloud cover in the forecast, today should still be close to 70° and rain chances will remain very low (20% in the mountains late in the day). If you’re making outdoor plans tonight, we’ll stay rain-free under mostly cloudy skies.
Evening temperatures will remain mild, in the 60s, before tailing off to the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.
As for the weekend, Saturday looks to bring a lot of clouds but low rain chances – just 20% - during the daylight hours (outside of the mountains – 40% there). A First Alert has been declared for Saturday night and Sunday, as I’m thinking that’s when the steadiest rain looks to fall.
With most of Saturday remaining dry, highs will rise into the middle 70s, well above the late-October average.
Most of the WBTV area will likely be in rain at daybreak Sunday, but showers may taper down as we move toward the afternoon. But, with a cool front still back to our west, I would not be at all surprised if the clouds break for some sunshine and destabilize the atmosphere allowing for some thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Something we are going to have to monitor.
Highs on Sunday probably shoot into the upper 70s, despite the wet start.
Beyond the weekend front, there does not appear to be any real cool air coming in, so Monday and Tuesday will probably still feature high temperatures well into the 70s.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
