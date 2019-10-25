First Alert Day declared for Saturday night, Sunday ahead of possible storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Day has been declared for Saturday night into Sunday, as rain showers and some strong thunderstorms will be possible during that timeframe.
Overnight into Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated rain showers. The best chance for seeing a stray shower for Saturday will be in the NC mountains. Saturday morning will start off with low temperatures in the upper 50s, with Saturday afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain showers will increase across the WBTV viewing area Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves more into the region. Along with rain showers, there will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms on Sunday, with gusty winds the biggest threat.
As for rainfall, the Piedmont looks to average 0.10” to 0.75” rainfall, with the mountains likely receiving 0.50” to over 2.00” of rain. Sunday morning low temperatures will start off around 68 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 80°.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s for next Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance for isolated rain. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, with high temperatures around 72 degrees.
Isolated rain showers return for Halloween Thursday and next Friday, with high temperatures expected to cool into the 60s.
Don’t forget your rain umbrella or jacket this weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
