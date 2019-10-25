Fire that destroyed several Mooresville homes was intentionally set, investigators say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed several homes under construction in a Mooresville neighborhood Tuesday night was intentionally set.
Fire officials believe one home caught fire and spread the blaze to least 10 other homes. It happened on Samara Lane near Mooresville Middle School.
Based on findings at the scene, along with eyewitness video, investigators from local, state and federal agencies determined the fire which destroyed six homes under construction on Samara Lane was set intentionally and was not an accidental fire.
A viewer shared video from the area, showing the massive blaze.
It took around 50 firefighters to control the fire. No injuries were reported.
A joint investigation into the cause of the fire was conducted by Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Mooresville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“We are now shifting our efforts to the task of identifying the person or persons responsible for this terrible act to find out why someone would purposely inflict this level of damage to another’s property,” said Mooresville Fire Marshal Geoff Woolard. “Thankfully, there were no civilian injuries in this incident.”
If anyone saw anything out of the ordinary in The Reserve or Ashlyn Creek neighborhoods in the days leading up to or on the night of Oct. 22, please contact the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be possible if the information leads to an arrest.
