Doctors say it’s safe for expecting moms and breastfeeding moms to get the flu shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the CDC, only about 50 percent of expecting mothers received the flu shot in the 2016-2017 flu season. Physicians with Atrium Health are urging more expecting mothers to get vaccinated.
Dr. Ashley Eskew is a reproductive Endocrinologist with Atrium Health. She says it’s a common question she gets from expecting mothers or women who are trying to conceive.
“The answer is yes, yes, yes. You should,” Dr. Eskew said.
Dr. Eskew says expecting mothers can get the flu shot no matter what trimester they are in. Getting the vaccine while pregnant could protect not only the mother but also the infant since the vaccine passes immunity on to the child through the mother.
If an expecting mother gets the flu while pregnant, she is at a high risk of having complications from the flu which could endanger her and the baby.
“Because if you do contract the flu during pregnancy you’re at a higher risk of adverse outcomes like pneumonia, admission into the intensive care unit, and those sorts of things, as well as prematurity of the infant and prenatal morbidity too,” Dr. Eskew said.
Dr. Eskew says it is also safe for breastfeeding mothers to get the flu shot. Babies can receive the flu shot starting at 6 months.
