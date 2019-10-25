Deputies still searching for N.C. veteran missing more than a month

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in North Carolina are still asking for the public’s help in finding a U.S. veteran who went missing in more than three months ago.
Kenneth Andrew “Andy” Schuettinger Jr, 52, was last seen on July 14 in the area of Woodsend Lane in Greenville. Officials say he does not have a vehicle or a cell phone and is possibly vision impaired.
Schuettinger is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′7″ tall and weighs 190 lbs.
Anyone who sees Schuettinger or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141, or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.