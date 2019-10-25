Bethune Elementary wears green for 6-year-old student with dwarfism

BETHUNE, S.C. (WIS) - One Kershaw County Mom is showing us all that our size, weight, and general appearance do not define who we are. And she’s doing that by supporting her 6-year-old son.
We met 6-year-old Luke Price at Bethune Elementary School this week in music class. After he was done dancing and singing, we sat down with Luke and his Mom. We quickly noticed the obvious, he’s missing several teeth as you would expect from a growing boy.
“One two three… it’s three,” Luke said as he counted the spaces on his gums.
But then we realized, oops, we missed one! So we hit reset, and recount.
“One two, three, four,” he proudly counted. “I’m just six years old almost 7.”
Luke Price is in first grade at Bethune Elementary School in Kershaw County. Clearly, he loves math, playing with Leggos, his Mom and sliding down the slide at recess. He’s a normal kid in every way, except one.
“When he was a baby I was very scared,” his Mom, Ashley Price said. “I worried a lot because it was unknown. And my OB said… he’s healthy. He has a healthy heart, healthy lungs… healthy brain development. We’re gonna have a healthy baby. He just might be little.”
Luke is one of 30,000 people in the U.S. born with dwarfism. But his Mom said he is perfectly healthy minus a few bumps in the road.
“We have to exercise caution with his back, his neck,” Ashley said. “He can have some problems with that. He has some twisting in his bones in his legs that we’re addressing with an orthopedic right now. Overall, his health is fantastic. A lot better than a lot of children. We’re blessed in that department.”
Ahead of World Dwarfism Awareness Day on October 25th, Ashley had an idea to create t-shirts for the entire school to wear.
“We change it up every year. This is one of the designs that we have one… the Luke’s Tribe,” Ashley said. “I just want him to feel like he has a tribe of people to support him.”
Everyone at his school will sport the green shirts and the bracelets his Mom designed. As she read the words on the back of the shirt out loud, Ashley explained the faith behind her actions.
“God only lets things grow until they are perfect. I feel like God made him this way for a reason and he knows his plan for him. And he will be perfect.”
Plus, Luke is the first to tell onlookers and gawkers who try to take his photo that he is NOT a baby. Ashley said they have had instances of being out as a family where onlookers try to take Luke’s photo. And while he is a confident, unknowing little boy right now, that will become hurtful as he gets older. But – she said her son is confident and ready to take on the world, and they will continue to talk to him about the changes to come.
And until then, Luke’s Tribe will continue to show up for him.
