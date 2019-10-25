An unlikely bond exists between Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and blind Paralympian

“I told myself that I was going to write Mick and the crew a letter one day to let them know how impactful their job is. And I know it’s not solely for people who have a visual impairment or people who are blind, but they’re rock stars at what they do,” Gillette said. “It’s like they’re taking a paintbrush and painting these very vivid illustrations of what’s going on on that field ... and they’re really able to put that game into a format that I can actually see what’s going on.”