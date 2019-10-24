Trial date set for adoptive father of Erica Parsons

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of murdered teenager Erica Parsons, was in court in Rowan County on Thursday.
Parsons was in court with his attorney as a trial date was set for April 6, 2020.
Sandy Parsons is charged with first degree murder, child abuse, concealment of death, and obstruction of justice.
A motion has been filed by an attorney representing Sandy Parsons for a change of venue to have the trial moved from Rowan County.
In August, Sandy’s wife, Casey Parsons, the adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, pleaded guilty as charged to murder and child abuse and was sentenced to every day in prison that she legally can be, which is life without the possibility of parole, plus additional consecutive sentences totaling approximately 23 years, and these sentences will be served at the expiration of her current federal sentence, according to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.
The story began on July 30, 2013, Jamie Parsons went to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office to report that Erica had been missing from the family home on Miller Chapel Road since sometime in November or December of 2011.
Jamie Parsons had been in a physical altercation with his parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, and said they had kicked him out of the house.
That incident began a six year odyssey that included a national television appearance on the Dr. Phil Show for Sandy and Casey, as well as the involvement of dozens of law enforcement officers from the local, state, and federal level conducting extensive property searches and hundreds of interviews.
From the beginning, investigators said that Casey and Sandy were lying about what happened to Erica. According to Casey, the teen had gone to live with her paternal grandmother “Nan” in Asheville.
In 2014 both Casey and Sandy were convicted in federal court of keeping federal adoption assistance money after Erica had disappeared from their home. Casey Parsons was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Sandy to 8 years.
Sandy Parsons has allegedly admitted his “harsh treatment” of the girl, including beating her with a belt, bending her fingers backward, locking her in a closet and choking her. According to a warrant, UNC School of Medicine Dr. Cynthia Brown called the abuse “child torture.”
Law enforcement officials said Sandy Persons eventually led them to the site in South Carolina where Erica’s remains were found and that he was crying when he got back in the police car.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.