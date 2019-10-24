Tornado uproots trees in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “weak” tornado made its way through an area of Kannapolis in Cabarrus County this week, according to the National Weather Service, uprooting trees as wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour.
The tornado hit Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the area of Davidson Road near Sudbury Road.
The tornado was determined to be an EF0 with a short track. NWS determined the tornado had a max path width of 50 yards and a path length of .3 of a mile.
No injuries were reported.
A front moved across our region Tuesday, delivering showers and gusts of thunderstorms in our area.
