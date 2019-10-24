Sunshine now, weekend looking slightly wet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sprawling high pressure will continue to govern our weather through Friday, keeping us dry and pleasant.
We’re starting off frosty cold this morning with readings in the 30s, but with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today, we’ll top out close to 70° again this afternoon.
With a little more cloud cover around tonight, we won’t be quite as cold overnight. Most neighborhoods will wake up to readings in the 40s Friday morning. Even with more cloud cover in the forecast, Friday should still be close to 70° and rain chances Friday appear to remain quite low (20%, mainly in the mountains).
Model data looking at the weekend forecast are starting to settle on a general consensus. All weather models bring rain back to the WBTV viewing area, but at slightly different start and end times.
At this point, I’m thinking he best chance for the steadiest rain around Charlotte may come late Saturday and linger through the better part of Sunday, but again, that forecast is not completely set in stone.
I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend just yet, however, I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast, as rain is going to impact weekend outdoor activities at times and perhaps both days of the weekend. Bottom line, it’s time to start thinking about back-door plans for any outdoor activities scheduled for this weekend.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
