1 seriously injured after being hit by car in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened on Monroe Road near Timber Springs Drive.
Officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
Charlotte police say inbound Monroe Road at Timber Springs Drive and Covedale Drive is currently closed due to the incident. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
There’s no word on what happened in the incident or how many people are involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
