Rowan District Attorney’s Office honors Domestic Violence Month

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan District Attorney’s Office: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. In support for Domestic Violence Awareness, members of the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office wore purple.
District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she leads an office of dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to keep our community safe and support victims of crime.
Several years ago, DA Cook recognized the need to prioritize domestic violence cases, which were intermingled with other types of criminal offenses in district court. Cook stated that she then applied for and received a grant for a prosecutor and legal assistant. With the cooperation of courthouse officials, she was able to create a dedicated domestic violence court. The specialized team, consisting of a prosecutor and now a victim service coordinator still exists, even though the grant ended.
DA Cook’s office has been able to provide timely notification to domestic violence victims about the criminal justice process and available resources in our community.
DA Cook stated that her office works closely with The Family Crisis Council of Rowan County in this endeavor. She stated that the collaboration has resulted in increased cooperation among domestic violence victims, as well as successful prosecutions.
DA Cook stated that it is her hope that by bringing awareness to domestic violence, we can stop the cycle of abuse in our community.
