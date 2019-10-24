Restaurant employees accuse police of racial profiling after they’re handcuffed in case of mistaken identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two employees at a popular Charlotte bar say they are outraged after they claim they were wrongfully put into handcuffs by police while doing their jobs.
The incident happened at Fitzgerald’s on East 5th Street in uptown. The employees say they were at the bar after hours, which is common, but things took a turn when a security officer called the police to report a break-in.
Next, the two employees say they were in handcuffs - even after explaining to police they were employees and police checked to see if their keys were legitimate. The employees believe they were racially profiled and treated like this because they were black.
Police say their officers followed protocol, which is to place anyone in handcuffs while doing a field investigation. But the two employees are now calling on police to address their protocols.
“I feel humiliated as a person. I feel disrespected. I feel helpless,” said Brenton Jenkins, one of the Fitzgerald employees placed in handcuffs.
Surveillance video appears to show both employees walk to the door with their hands up after hearing a noise and seeing flashing lights. Paul Booker, a manager at the restaurant, had just used his keys 10 minutes prior to get into the building along with Brenton. They try to explain to officers they have keys to the building and they’re allowed to be there.
“I come out and I’m like, ‘What are you doing? I work here. Here are my keys.’ And he’s like, ‘No. Come out.’ And I said ‘No, I work here,'" Booker said.
Police then place both men in handcuffs outside the restaurant.
“They were detained briefly. For their safety, for the safety of the officers, and anyone else who was around," said a Rob Tufano, a spokesperson for CMPD. “They conducted a field investigation and determines no foul play involved. And then they released those men.”
CMPD also posted a statement on their social media accounts addressing the incident. They say the men didn’t at first follow police instructions and the security guard said no one was allowed to be inside after hours.
“Someone saw us walk into a building with my keys, the door closed, there was no sign of forced entry. They still came in guns drawn. If that’s protocol, then protocol needs to change," said Booker.
Brenton and Paul believe things would have been handled differently if they weren’t two black men. They say the way police reacted put their lives in danger.
“They just kept saying ‘you don’t work here, you don’t look like employees.’ You’re about to take my life because someone made a call and you pre-judged me before you even get in here assessing the situation," said Jenkins. Both men said they felt their lives were in danger during the incident.
“Officers have a responsibility to follow up on situations like that,” said Tufano. “I think we as a community expect to follow up on situations like that.”
No one was injured in the incident. The two men are sharing their story to bring awareness to what they believe was inappropriate behavior.
Police say they have responded to numerous breaking and entering calls in the Central Division, which is where this incident took place. In just the last 30 days, police have had 7 calls for commercial burglaries.
