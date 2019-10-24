Registered sex offender arrested again for failing to comply with court order

In 2002, Keith Barbee was convicted of first-degree sex offense in Davie County. (Source: NC Sex Offender Registry)
By David Whisenant | October 24, 2019 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 7:29 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender living in Rowan County is back in jail for failing to comply with a court order.

Keith Alan Barbee, 36, of Cleveland, was charged with failing to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office of a change of address. Barbee faced the same charge in 2018, and was charged with having a social media page without notifying law enforcement in 2016.

In 2002, Barbee was convicted of first-degree sex offense in Davie County.

Barbee has also been charged with having no insurance and habitual felon. He is being held under a bond of $7500.

