Rain showers return to the Carolinas by the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slight increase in cloud cover today provides mostly sunny skies as afternoon highs hit the lower 70s.
With the arrival of additional cloud cover, overnight temperatures will only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the Piedmont while lows will visit the upper 30s across the High Country.
An uptick in rain chances is expected starting tomorrow and into the weekend. For the most part, Friday will be dry, but the return of moisture from the Atlantic will produce partly to mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for a few isolated showers especially over the Foothills and Mountains. Friday should still be close to 70°.
As for the weekend forecast, the models are starting come into agreement showing the return of widespread rain showers, however, they differ slightly on different start and end times. At this point, the best chance for the steadiest rain around Charlotte may come late Saturday and linger through the better part of Sunday, but again, that forecast is not completely set in stone.
I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend just yet, however, I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast, as rain is going to impact weekend outdoor activities at times and perhaps both days of the weekend.
Bottom line, it’s time to start thinking about back-door plans for any outdoor activities scheduled for this weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
