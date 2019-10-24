Man wanted after dogs chained to tree starve to death in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald and WBTV Web Staff) - Police in York County are trying to locate a wanted man after the deaths of two dogs found chained to a tree.
A third dog was found caged without any food or water, according to a Rock Hill Police report. Officers say they discovered the dogs at a home on Frank Street on Friday after getting a complaint about maltreatment of animals.
Outside the house officers found two dogs dead, the report states.
“The two dogs that were dead were chained up with the chain wrapped all the way around the tree, so the dogs had no movement, without any food or water,” police wrote in the report.
Officers say they found a third dog alive but confined to a cage. Officers described the dog found alive as skittish and underweight. That dog had no food or water, according to the police report.
On Thursday, after the dogs were tested, officials determined the animals died due to lack of food and water and had no other illnesses. They say the third dog was also suffering from the same lack of food and water but is expected to make a full recovery.
Based on the findings, warrants were obtained for 34-year-old Stanford Bernard White for ill treatment of animals resulting in death and ill treatment of animals not resulting in death.
Police said White is aware of the warrants for his arrest but officers have been unable to locate him. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.
In September, York County Council enacted a new county law making tethering of dogs illegal. Use of a chain is prohibited under the new county ordinance.
The new law also defined rules for adequate food and disposal of dead animals.