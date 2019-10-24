Person seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte, road shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Monroe Road near Timber Springs Drive.
Medical officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
Both inbound and outbound lanes on Monroe Road at Timber Springs Drive and Covedale Drive are currently closed due to the incident. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
There’s no word on what happened in the incident or how many people are involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.