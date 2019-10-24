Pedestrian seriously hurt in southeast Charlotte hit-and-run, driver being sought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The driver of a red Infiniti G35 is being sought after police say the person struck a woman in southeast Charlotte and took off Wednesday night. The woman hit suffered life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened around 7:54 p.m. on Monroe Road. Police say they found the woman suffering on the sidewalk when they arrived. She was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Witnesses say the woman was crossing the road when the Infiniti struck her, failed to stop and turned off on Village Lake Drive.
The vehicle being sought, between a 2005 and 2006 model, will have damage on the front left side. The front center Infiniti emblem will also be missing and the front left headlight may be impacted.
Any additional witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.
