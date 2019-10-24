Owner has days to claim dog at NC animal shelter

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-year-old beagle mix found in the Cajah’s Mountain area is being held at the Caldwell County Animal Control - but only for 30 days.
Animal Control officers say the beagle attacked and killed domestic poultry and is being held under the North Carolina Dangerous Animal Statue.
The owner must physically claim the dog at Caldwell Animal Control, and provide:
- Veterinarian records
- Rabies vaccination records
- Purchase paperwork
- A valid form of identification, such a driver’s license or passport
Caldwell County Animal Control is located at 829 Fairview Drive SW in Lenoir.
