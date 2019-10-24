MollysKids: Giving back to the hospital in her son’s memory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One strong mom. One grateful nurse.
Wendy Baskins is the mom to Robert Stephen Gilmore. Those of you who have followed #MollysKids for years probably remember Stephen. He was diagnosed with brain cancer (medulloblastoma) as a 3-year-old, beat it, and then was diagnosed with colon cancer as a 15-year-old. That eventually metastasized and he died in February 2016.
Those who knew Stephen don’t remember him by his illness. They remember him as a happy, popular kid at Salisbury High School. He won Homecoming King, had friends in every direction, and ended up getting his high school diploma while in the hospital right before he passed.
Crazy to think, Robert would’ve been 23 years old last week.
In honor of her son’s birthday, Wendy dropped off 23 gas cards and 23 sets of Playtime Edventures hospital-quality bed sheets to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. She also had gift bags stuffed with jewelry and toys for kids and teens. All of this through the Foundation she set up in her son's name, Stephen's Purpose, Inc.
Wendy, you’re amazing. This is just a quick hello to make sure you know it. Can’t be easy to give back to other families when your son’s not here -- but you are. A friend of yours gave me a video of your talk inside the hospital.
