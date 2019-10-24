Man accused of robbing, pulling gun on woman he met on Facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged a man who is accused of robbing and pulling a gun on a woman he met on Facebook in a Charlotte hotel room.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 18-year-old Darian J. Taylor with armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
Police say the incident happened on Little Rock Road on Wednesday a little after midnight.
Officers responded and the victim said she was robbed by a man she had met on Facebook, and had allowed to share a hotel room with her.
The woman said that while she was asleep, the man took cash from her purse, and when she confronted him, he allegedly pointed a gun at her. The suspect grabbed his belongings and ran from the hotel room.
During the course of the investigation, police say Taylor was located at a nearby bus stop and arrested. The gun was recovered and it was determined to be stolen from a previous incident. Taylor was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the gun found in this case belonged to a lawful gun owner where his home was burglarized while he was away visiting family.
CMPD encourages community members to use careful judgement before agreeing to meet up with strangers they encounter online.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
