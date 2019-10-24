Loose leaf collection in Concord begins in November

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: On Monday, November 4, the City of Concord will begin its annual loose leaf collection season. This popular program provides each Concord resident three opportunities to have un-bagged leaves collected curbside, between November 4 and February 14.
Although bagged leaves, grass, and other yard waste are picked up year-round, loose leaf collection offers residents the extra convenience of simply raking leaf piles to the curb. Be a good neighbor—don't put leaves out too early. If residents cannot wait until their next loose leaf cycle to have leaves collected, they should simply bag leaves near the curb on their normal collection day.
Residents are urged to use caution when placing loose leaves near the curb for collection. Leaves should be placed at the edge of the yard, not in the street, gutter, or sidewalk. Loose leaves should be kept away from storm drains and mail boxes, and must be free of limbs, rocks, or metal objects. Piles of leaves contaminated with these materials will not be collected.
Loose leaf season ends for each resident the moment the leaf crew passes in front of their house during their final scheduled week of loose leaf season. After that moment, residents with leftover leaves must either schedule a Second Chance collection or comply with the pre-collection requirements in the Solid Waste Collection and Disposal Ordinance that apply under normal conditions.
The City has mailed the 2019-20 loose leaf collection schedule to each residence in the Fall 2019 City Circular. The schedule is also available for download at concordnc.gov, or you can view a customized solid waste calendar and confirm your schedule at concordnc.gov/whatsmyday.
Residents can also download the CARTology mobile app, for Apple or Android devices. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
For more information about the loose leaf collection program or schedule, contact the Customer Care Center at 704-920-5555.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.