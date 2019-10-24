Local resources to help on journey to a healthy mind, body and soul

Community Conversation: A Healthy Mind, Body, and Soul airs Thursday, October 24th on WBTV from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 4:00 PM

November Schedule, Free health screening and wellness check

Nov. 5

  1. Gaston College (10a-1p), 511 S Aspen St, Lincolnton, NC
  2. Lincoln County YMCA (3p-6p), 1402 E Gaston St, Lincolnton, NC

Nov. 7

  1. Keith Family YMCA (10a-1p), 8100 Old Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC
  2. Hope Street Food Pantry (3p-6p), 4100 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC

Nov. 12

  1. Mooresville Soup Kitchen (10a-1p), 275 S Broad St, Mooresville, NC
  2. Mooresville Neighborhood (3-6p), 446 Bell Street, Mooresville, NC

Nov. 14

  1. St Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church (10a-1p), 1600 Norris Ave, Charlotte, NC

Nov. 19

  1. Stratford Richardson YMCA  (10a-1p), 1946 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC
  2. Steele Creek Food Lion, 9112 S Tryon St, Charotte, NC

Nov. 21

  1. Brace YMCA (10a-1p), 3127 Weddington  Rd, Matthews, NC

Nov. 26

  1. McCrorey  (10a-1p), 3801 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC
  2. Simmons YMCA- WIC Office (3-6p), 5624 Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC

