Local resources to help on journey to a healthy mind, body and soul

November Schedule, Free health screening and wellness check
Nov. 5
- Gaston College (10a-1p), 511 S Aspen St, Lincolnton, NC
- Lincoln County YMCA (3p-6p), 1402 E Gaston St, Lincolnton, NC
Nov. 7
- Keith Family YMCA (10a-1p), 8100 Old Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC
- Hope Street Food Pantry (3p-6p), 4100 Johnston Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC
Nov. 12
- Mooresville Soup Kitchen (10a-1p), 275 S Broad St, Mooresville, NC
- Mooresville Neighborhood (3-6p), 446 Bell Street, Mooresville, NC
Nov. 14
- St Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church (10a-1p), 1600 Norris Ave, Charlotte, NC
Nov. 19
- Stratford Richardson YMCA (10a-1p), 1946 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC
- Steele Creek Food Lion, 9112 S Tryon St, Charotte, NC
Nov. 21
- Brace YMCA (10a-1p), 3127 Weddington Rd, Matthews, NC
Nov. 26
- McCrorey (10a-1p), 3801 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC
- Simmons YMCA- WIC Office (3-6p), 5624 Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
