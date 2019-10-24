Licensing Board for General Contractors dodges WBTV questions after customers were ripped off

Statement from Frank Weisner: On or around May 1, 2019 the Board received a document from Bananafish, LLC’s attorney containing a document titled Voluntary Surrender of License which was executed by Niuraisha Ortiz an officer of the licensed company. The executed Voluntary Surrender of License contains an acknowledgement that the licensee understands that the voluntary surrender of the license is considered by the Board to be a revocation of the license pursuant to G.S. §87-11(a). A revocation is the most severe action the Board can take against a license. Any matters that were pending before the Board with regards to license # 73135 are now closed pursuant to the surrender/revocation .