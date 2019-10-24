On Halloween, 1,000-plus will line up to get onto this Charlotte couple’s spooky porch

They are both, Kristen says, “very passionate about geek topics and pop-culture topics” — and it shows in things like the pair of wooden, painted-white chairs that Matthew custom-made to resemble a Stormtrooper and an R2-D2 (normally on the front porch, now out back to make way for the Halloween stuff) ... and in the painstakingly re-created Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine they made out of an old 1965 Ford Econoline van (currently in storage, since it won’t fit in the large garage that doubles as a Halloween workshop) ... and in the monikers they’ve given to their massive collection of rescue animals, from the Greyhound they named The Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen to the ball python they named Draco Malfoy.