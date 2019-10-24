Frosty night ahead and another wet weekend?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure dominated the Carolinas on Wednesday and set up the gorgeous Fall weather for us, but it will also set the stage for clear skies and chilly conditions overnight.
In fact, a Frost Advisory has been hoisted again for the mountains and foothills overnight, so take precautions now if you have any sensitive plants you want to protect. Overnight lows will drop to near freezing in the high country with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 in the piedmont of North and South Carolina.
Beyond, our focus is on the rainfall approaching the region again this weekend. Our latest thinking is Friday should remain largely dry, but not totally. The day may start with a few sprinkles around and be later in the day, scattered showers become more likely mainly in the foothills and mountains.
With more moisture arriving Saturday, the trend for showers will continue to increase across our western counties, and the Charlotte area will also be in play as well by afternoon and evening.
Sunday only sees the chances go up even higher as the rain that has been slowly encroaching from west to east across the Carolinas finally rolls over the remainder of our counties around the greater Charlotte region and our eastern counties located around the Pee Dee and the Sandhills.
A quick peek into next week is also indicating a fairly active pattern with more rounds of rain, if not Monday, a better chance Tuesday through Thursday.
Until then, enjoy your pretty Thursday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
