Concord Mills to host family-friendly Halloween events

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills is planing several family-friendly Halloween events between this coming Saturday and next Thursday.
Back by popular demand, the shopping center is hosting a variety of events to commemorate “Mall-o-ween” this spook-tacular season:
Saturday, October 26
- Spooky-good music
- A free photo booth
- Make-and-take crafts
- Reverse trick-or-treating
- Disney Junior Play Date activities inspired by Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals, and T.O.T.S.
Concord Mills invites the community to a Halloween-themed Disney Junior Play Date. Aimed at entertaining and delighting children of all ages, the event will take place on October 26 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. and will feature activities inspired by some of Disney Junior’s most popular television series including Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals, and T.O.T.S.
Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy a wide array of family-friendly activities, including a DJ dance party, haunted mini golf, festive games, and attractions such as our 25-foot Coconut Tree Climbing Wall and Pirate Revenge Swing. Additionally, all are invited to participate in reverse trick-or-treating to scare away hunger this Halloween season by bringing a canned food or non-perishable item to be donated to a local food bank.
During the event, families will also be able to participate in a craft project to create their own Disney Junior character mask and experience a Halloween themed photo booth. The fun starts at 1:00 p.m. inside the center. The first lucky 100 attendees will receive an exclusive character card to add to their collection – join us for all four playdates to collect them all. Please note that this event does not include live character appearances.
Simon® has collaborated with Disney Junior to host Disney Junior Play Dates in approximately 100 Simon Malls®, Mills®, and Premium Outlets® across the country. These unique events take place throughout the year and feature rotating activities themed to some of Disney Junior’s most popular television series.
Thursday, October 31
- Come dressed in your spookiest costume to join in on mall-wide trick-or-treating at participating retailers
