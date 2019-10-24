Cabarrus Sheriff issues warrants in case of teen whose body was found in Rockwell

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Warrants have now been issued for a Rockwell teen as part of the continuing investigation into the death of Hunter Howell.
Warrants have been issued for Masyn Drake Bradley, 16, of Rockwell, for concealment of death, obstruction of justice, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators say anyone with information on the location of Masyn Bradley should contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
According to investigators, the circumstances of Howell’s death are still under investigation. More charges and/or arrests are possible.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to reaffirm that this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to release information as the investigation progresses.
On Friday, October 18, at about 5:33 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a vehicle containing a body on the roadside near 1099 Lower Stone Church Rd in Rockwell.
During the course of the investigation, Rowan detectives identified the victim as Howell.
Later that night, Rowan deputies notified Cabarrus County that the death most likely occurred in Cabarrus County. The agencies then opened a joint death investigation.
Subsequent investigative work confirmed the death occurred in Cabarrus County.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.