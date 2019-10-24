Anonymous donor funds UNC Charlotte scholarship in honor of Reed Parlier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “This was Reed. He adored this school. This is where he found his people,” Julie Parlier said Thursday at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, (CATA), in Union County.
Reed Parlier died almost six months ago in the horrible shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte.
“We are so happy that a student from CATA will receive a scholarship to UNC Charlotte,” Reed’s mother told the audience.
The new memorial scholarship will celebrate Reed’s life and passion for computers and technology. The four-year scholarship was funded by someone who remains anonymous. It will go to a student pursuing a B. S. in Computer Science, with a concentration in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, or Gaming. A degree Reed Parlier received posthumously after his death.
In the audience today, The Class of 2020 from CATA’s Information Technology Academy.
“This is quite a gift for you,” Dr. Andrew G. Houlihan, superintendent of Union County Schools told students.
Students remembered how Reed touched their lives as a Teacher’s Assistant at CATA.
“Reed’s time with us brought many friendships and memories. But the bond that he shared with us in IT holds a special place in our hearts that will never be forgotten,” Caleb Beckstein remembered.
For Reed’s parents, Julie and Brian, hearing from the students who were touched by Reed, was really moving.
“It’s been so nice to hear all the students and teachers talk about all the different things he did helping students and being a mentor for them,” Reed’s mom said.
The outpouring of support today, and over the last six months has been very important to Reed’s parents.
“May first I came downstairs at 5:45 a.m. and there were people in my kitchen cooking breakfast. The support has continued throughout today. It’s humbling," Brian Parlier, Reed’s dad told us.
Reed’s mother says this scholarship is another way to guarantee Reed’s memory lives on in people with the same passion he had!
"That is one thing we want to happen, is that Reed is never forgotten! And that, (the scholarship) will do that,” she said.
This scholarship is separate from the one the Parlier family set up soon after Reed’s passing.
Click here to learn more about the scholarship.
