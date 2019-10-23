Wall-to-wall sunshine today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Tuesday’s rain, a huge sprawling high pressure cell will govern our weather through the end of the workweek.
Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected for today and Thursday, under mostly sunny skies. Patchy frost is likely across the mountains and foothills tonight and even in a few Charlotte-area neighborhoods Thursday morning with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
After the chilly start, afternoon high temperatures will rebound to the upper 60s to near 70°. Even with more cloud cover in the forecast, Friday should still be close to 70°. Rain chances Friday appear to remain quite low (20%).
The weekend forecast is still a bit uncertain. Long-term weather models all bring rain back to the WBTV viewing area, but at different times. At this point, I’m thinking he best chance for rain around Charlotte may come late Saturday and linger through the better part of Sunday, but again, that’s not set in stone.
I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend just yet, however, I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast, as rain is likely to impact weekend outdoor activities at times and perhaps both days of the weekend.
Have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
