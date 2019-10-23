Three men wanted in armed robbery outside South Park Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men accused of robbing a victim outside South Park Mall are being sought.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was in his vehicle in a South Park Mall parking deck when three men robbed him at gunpoint. It happened just before 5 p.m.
At least one of the men was armed with a handgun and threatened the victim during the robbery. The robbers took an undisclosed amount of property from the man before fleeing the scene.
South Park Mall management and security provided photos of the alleged robbers, all described as being around 5′7″ with thin builds.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call 911 or Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.
South Park Mall is located at 4400 Sharon Road in Charlotte.
