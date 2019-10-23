Salisbury Police seek public’s help with homicide case

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the killing of 71-year-old Emerson Truitt Roebuck.
Roebuck was found shot to death inside his home in the 600 block of West Kerr Street home on Saturday night just before 11:30. Police say Roebuck had been shot multiple times.
There was no forced entry into the home and no arrest has been made.
“If you were in the area during this time, have a camera on your property or have heard anything, we would like to talk with you,” SPD posted on social media.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
