Rowan Sheriff issues warning after two elderly women scammed out of $1000’s

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two elderly women were scammed out of $1000′s in two separate incidents in Rowan County recently, and the Sheriff’s Office is warning that these scams are prevalent right now.
In one case an 84-year-old woman was called by someone claiming to be an attorney. The caller told the China Grove woman that her grandson was in jail, and that she had to send him $11,000 in cash as “bail money.”
The woman took $6000 in $100 bills and $5000 in $20 bills and, to comply with the caller’s demands, wrapped the cash in bubble wrap in separate envelopes, placed them in a box stuffed with newspapers, and shipped the box overnight through FedEx to a location on Paperback Lane in Rock Hill, SC.
The next day the woman received a call from the same number asking for more money. At this point she became suspicious and contacted law enforcement.
In a separate case, a woman from Cleveland was scammed out of $9000. According to the report, someone called the 76-year-old woman and told her that he was representing Microsoft and that her computer had been hacked. In order to fix the problem, the caller told the woman he needed the money.
Following the caller’s instructions, the woman purchased $9000 worth of gift cards from Target and Game Stop, then gave the caller the numbers on the cards.
Deputies say the caller was able to gain access to the money.
Rowan Sheriff’s Captain John Sifford said that the office is getting more and more calls about such scams and that in most cases, the elderly are being targeted as victims.
Captain Sifford advised that anyone receiving a call about a relative being in jail should first confirm that information with other family members of with law enforcement before sending money.
