Road work on I-85 will require detours

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Upcoming road work on I-85 includes ramp closings, an off site detour and a traffic shift, according to NCDOT.
Crews will be closing the on ramp to N.C. 152 from I-85 northbound on Thursday morning (Oct. 24) between midnight and 6 a.m.
The traffic needing to get on N.C. 152 from I-85 northbound will use the following signed detour route: Take I-85 north to exit 70 (Webb Road) on I-85; at the top of the ramp, make a left on to Webb Road. Travel 1,000 feet and make a left onto I-85 southbound ramp to re-access I-85. Travel on I-85 for 1 mile to exit 68 (N.C. 152) to access N.C. 152.
The contractor will close the northbound I-85 on ramp from N.C. 152 on Friday morning (Oct. 25) between midnight and 6 a.m.
The traffic needing to get on I-85 North will use the following signed detour route: N.C. 152 to North on U.S. 29. Travel on U.S. 29 for approximately 5 miles. Turn right onto Webb Road and travel approximately 1 mile. Turn left onto the I-85 northbound ramp to re-access I-85.
Currently, the contractor is also planning to shift traffic on I-85 northbound from the inside two lanes to the outside two lanes on Friday night (Oct. 25) into Saturday morning (Oct. 26), weather pending. If the contractor is unable to perform the traffic shift on Friday night, they plan to do the traffic shift the following night, Saturday into Sunday.
This work will be between mile marker 63 and 69 on northbound I-85.
An offsite detour will be used for this work:
• A repeat of the northbound I-85 on ramp from N.C. 152 closure will be used prior to the I-85 detour.
• The contractor will detour I-85 northbound traffic off of the interstate at Exit 63 (Lane Street) on Saturday morning (Oct. 26) between midnight and 6 a.m.
The I-85 North signed detour route will be: Take I-85 exit 63 (Lane Street); at the top of the ramp, make a left on to Lane Street. Travel approximately 3 miles to U.S. 29. Make a right on to U.S. 29 and travel approximately 7 miles to N.C. 152. Turn left onto the I-85 northbound ramp to re-access I 85.
