Police looking for trio who robbed a man at gunpoint at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s supposed to be a safe place to take your family, is now CMPD’s latest armed robbery crime scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after they say a man was jumped while putting his bags in his car at South Park Mall.
Thanks to surveillance cameras surrounding the mall, police have clear pictures of these three men and they need your help identifying who they are. If you know who these people are, you’re encouraged to call police.
The victim in this case was an Ecuadorian police officer and was visiting Charlotte, when police say the trio pulled a gun on him and robbed him of his wallet and phone.
The news of the armed robbery made other tourists feel a little uneasy.
“Its very unexpected. I would have never thought that, you don’t think of that going to a new city. I’m never prepared for that, that’s really unexpected to me, I’ll have to be more careful,” said Hayden Houston who’s visiting Charlotte. “That definitely changed it for me, but not to where I won’t come back. But definitely going to be more careful.”
Police say the three people they’re looking for are all black men, about 5’7” and with slim frames.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
