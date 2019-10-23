One charged with murder, another as an accessory in death of 74-year-old SC man

Dustin Lynn Baker (left) and Timothy Nolan Thurman (right) (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 23, 2019 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 11:45 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man in Jefferson, S.C.

Dustin Lynn Baker, 31, is charged with murder in the death of Beckham Miller Jr. Timothy Nolan Thurman, 22, is charged with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact in the case.

Miller was found dead on July 21 in Jefferson. Deputies originally called his death suspicious, but have not released any further details.

It is unclear how Miller was killed and investigators have not said what evidence pointed to Baker or Thurman.

Anyone with further information about the case should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.

