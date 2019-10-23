Man dies after being hit by car near Charlotte highway, part of road shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man died after being hit by a car near a Charlotte highway Tuesday night, causing part of a busy road to be shut down.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near Brookshire Boulevard and Interstate 77.
Officers say after the man was struck, he was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.
The outer loop of Brookshire Boulevard between Tryon Street and I-77 is currently shut down because of the incident.
The man has not yet been identified and there’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story and no further information has been released.
