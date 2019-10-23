Local woman announces candidacy to become “United States President”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Virginia native now living in Rowan County stood in front of the Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday to announce that she would seek the Republican nomination to become the next President of the United States.
Fran Walker, 56, described herself as a disabled veteran, a former model, a real estate agent, and as being formerly homeless.
“This is an exciting day for me,” Walker said. “I’m excited about this.”
“I am a Citizen campaigning as a candidate for the USA President 2020,” Walker posted on her website. “This country is full of regulated and unregulated benefits and political control. I am not a politician. I do not have assets to wealth. I do not come from a pre-functional family. The American dream is still alive, and I have decided to challenge my dream. I am just a minority Citizen that comes from the majority Citizens that represents the United States of America.”
Walker was joined by a handful of supporters and a few curious onlookers.
