Local woman announces candidacy to become “United States President”

“I am a Citizen campaigning as a candidate for the USA President 2020,” Walker posted on her website. “This country is full of regulated and unregulated benefits and political control. I am not a politician. I do not have assets to wealth. I do not come from a pre-functional family. The American dream is still alive, and I have decided to challenge my dream. I am just a minority Citizen that comes from the majority Citizens that represents the United States of America.”