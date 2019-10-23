Legendary Beach Music, R & B group the Tams to perform at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Be young, be foolish, be happy and mosey on over to Livingstone College’s Sunday Brunch on Nov. 3 featuring beach music’s classic band, The Tams.
The event, which is Livingstone’s homecoming finale, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South, Salisbury.
Sponsored by the President’s Office, the Sunday Brunch will feature music by The Tams, food prepared by culinary arts students and remarks by Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.
Admission is $35 per person and is payable at the door. Dress attire is casual.
The Tams is one of America’s all-time favorite recording acts, world renown for their special blend of music that makes up the beach music sound. The Tams entertain crowds around the globe nearly 300 days a year and are best known for their 1968 gold hit, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy.”
Their first album, “Presenting the Tams,” produced a number one record, “What Kind of Fool (Do You Think I Am),” propelling the group to professional status and national popularity, playing to sold-out auditoriums from Washington, D.C., to the famed Apollo Theater in New York City.
A string of hits followed including “You Lied to Your Daddy,” “Hey Girl,” “I’ve Been Hurt” and “It’s Better to Have Loved a Little.” The Tams developed a spectacular revue touring with their own 14 Karat Gold Band.
After years of appearances and 10 albums, The Tams have been honored with two Gold Records. In 1986, the group received the coveted award and title “Beach Band of the Decade” at the Beach Music Awards. In 1988, they were spotlighted as the Outstanding Black Musical Group by the Atlanta Black History Awards; and in 1992, they were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
“The Sunday Brunch is our last hooray from an exciting lineup of homecoming activities,” said Kimberly Harrington, director of public relations at Livingstone College. “The Tams’ style of music offers the right blend for an easy Sunday morning or for a little dancing if the mood strikes.”
“We couldn’t be more ecstatic about having The Tams this year, which will broaden our audience to allow us to showcase our hotel and our culinary arts program,” Jenkins said. “Our students there do a fantastic job and this brunch is an opportunity to highlight their skills – while having a top-tapping good time.”
For more information about the brunch, call (704) 216-6151.
