Kannapolis baseball team to reveal new name on Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - They’ve been known as the Phillies, the Boll Weevils, and the Intimidators, and on Wednesday night the minor league baseball team in Kannapolis will unveil its newest incarnation.
The new name for the team will be revealed in a special ceremony in front of the historic Gem Theater. Fans submitted more than 1200 entries, or suggestions for the new name.
Doors open at 6:00 pm for the event, the name and the new mascot will be revealed at 7:00 pm on Wednesday night in an event dubbed “The Big Reveal.”
After the name and mascot are revealed fans can enjoy a street festival with food trucks, inflatables for kids, circus performers, music and fireworks, which start at 8 p.m.
The team will play in the new stadium being built in downtown Kannapolis. Referred to as the “Sports and Entertainment venue,” the 4900 seat capacity site is one of the anchor projects for the redevelopment of downtown Kannapolis.
Merchandise with the new team name and logo will be available at “The Big Reveal” in a retail spot and a pop-up tent. The merchandise will also be online.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.