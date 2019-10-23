Human trafficking suspect arrested in Robeson County, three victims identified

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Fayetteville, N.C., man wanted for human trafficking was arrested in Robeson County.
According to a press release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Andrew Francisco Daw was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of human trafficking of an adult victim.
Daw was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond, the release stated.
In addition to the arrest, investigators said three human trafficking victims were identified. Members of the non-profit group 5 Sparrows were present to assist those victims.
The investigation is ongoing.
