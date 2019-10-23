Fundraiser to help veterans bridge the gap between military duty and civilian life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-based non-profit, Veterans Bridge Home, raised $527 thousand dollars at the second annual Star Spangled Salute Saturday night. The money helps Veterans Bridge Home connect veterans to resources they need during various transitions in their lives in the Charlotte area.
The organization has helped over 6,000 veterans and their families since it was founded by Tommy and Patty Norman in 2011. Norman, who is a veteran of the US Army Special Forces, saw a need to help veterans returning from duty find their way in civilian life.
Veterans Bridge Home describes itself as a one-stop-shop for veterans and families moving to the Charlotte area.
The non-profit makes it very clear in its mission statement:
"Through our network of partners, we help Veterans navigate employment, create social connections, and settle their families.
We look at the whole Veteran and connect them to the resources needed to be successful and thriving leaders in our community."
Each branch of the United States Armed Forces was represented at the gala. There were forty-two military servicemen and women at the dinner. It was a beautiful evening celebrating a total of over one thousand four hundred years of service among those veterans in the audience.
We had the honor of meeting three World War Two veterans who inspired several standing ovations from the audience of almost four hundred and fifty attendees.
The event was made possible by over forty local sponsors.
I was honored to be a part of such beautiful evening as host. If you would like to help contribute to their efforts you can make a cash donation.
If you know a veteran who might need help, Veterans Bridge Home has a huge network of resources at its disposal.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.