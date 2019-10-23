Five people displaced after fire at Salisbury home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five adults were displaced after a fire at a home in Salisbury Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. at a home on Barbour Street, near E. Broad Street. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the single-story home when firefighters got to the scene, but crews were able to get the flames under control in about 15 minutes.
Officials said the Red Cross was assisting the five adults who were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
There is no word on what may have sparked the fire.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.