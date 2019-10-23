Five people displaced after fire at Salisbury home

Five people were displaced after a fire at a home on Barbour St. in Salisbury. (Source: Salisbury Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 23, 2019 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 10:56 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five adults were displaced after a fire at a home in Salisbury Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. at a home on Barbour Street, near E. Broad Street. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the single-story home when firefighters got to the scene, but crews were able to get the flames under control in about 15 minutes.

Officials said the Red Cross was assisting the five adults who were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire.

