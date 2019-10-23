Fire at south Charlotte senior living facility forces evacuation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents at a senior living facility in south Charlotte were evacuated after a two-alarm fire broke out on the building’s fourth floor.
The fire broke out at a Parktowne Terrace on Fairview Road. Firefighters say the fire was contained to one room and was under control by 9 a.m.
Charlotte firefighters advised commuters to avoid Fairview Road near Park South Drive as residents were evacuated and checked out by Medic.
There’s no word on what may have sparked the flames.
One resident said her mattress caught on fire.
Red Cross is assisting the residents,
No injuries were reported.
