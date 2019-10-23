Crime Stoppers: Police searching for suspects after east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for two men in connection to a shooting in east Charlotte that left a woman injured.
The incident happened in the early evening of October 9 at an apartment complex at 7120 Wallace Road. Surveillance video shows a silver Hyundai Sonata pull into the parking lot of the apartment complex. The video then shows two men get into a physical altercation while another man watches from across the parking lot.
“It started off as an argument over something petty and quickly escalated into gun violence,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage shows people in the apartment complex scatter as shots are fired.
“You see several children in the background and they did what they had to do to take cover to avoid being shot because the suspects were so careless in shooting where they were,” explained Johnson.
Johnson said a woman who was with a small child was hurt by gunfire, but the woman is expected to be OK.
Police say they believe the two men responsible for the crime are Mikael Roberts and Terrell McCreary. Johnson said the men were last seen getting into a silver Hyundai Sonata that had damage to the front left bumper.
Johnson is hopeful that community members will come forward with information about the two suspects.
“We know people know them in this community. We need people to step and speak out so we can take them into custody so they won’t be shooting at any more people,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Roberts and McCreary should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
